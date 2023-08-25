A video of a young South African woman surprising her grandmother with brand-new furniture has gone viral

The TikTok video shows grandmother overcome with emotions after seeing the new homeware goods

Mzansi netizens were inspired by the woman's heartwarming gesture and commended her on a job well done

Spoiling your loved ones is a trend that will never go out of fashion!

A young South African woman had netizens feeling emotional and inspired after taking to social media to share a video of her blessing her grandmother with new furniture.

A gogo was spoiled with new furniture from her granddaughter. Image: @lwaziiezerh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Granddaughter spoils granny with brand-new furniture

The TikTok video posted by @lwaziiezerh shows the various items she bought including new couches, a fridge, a washing machine and a large flat-screen TV, among other goodies.

The grandmother was left emotional after the new furniture was unveiled to her after being blindfolded.

Video goes viral with 185K views and heartfelt comments

The beautiful gesture had SA netizens in their feels as they responded with heartfelt messages and blessings, commending @lwaziiezerh on a job well done.

KaMagudulela replied:

"Ntombazane you collected all the blessings, Siyabonga! ❤️."

XoliswaEventsPlanner said:

"You worked girl May God richly bless you."

leeh wrote:

"uNkulunkulu akwandisele sthandwa ❤️❤️❤️aqhubeke akubusise."

TheHottestTeacher inSA said:

"I wanna do this for my granny too♥️well done."

Isdudla Sendawo commented:

"Into ozobe eyibhampa menisebenzisa umshini Amabhunu awabasukelanga. Well done."

Doris Msibi wrote:

"Siyabonga kwande ntombazane."

ZOLUNGA_AGRI_FARMING said

"Inkosi ikbusise mtakamah❤️."

Mpume Khumalo commented:

"Waze wasebenza ❤️❤️."

Source: Briefly News