Kelly Khumalo recently got the streets buzzing when she shared a video of her performance, dressed in a skimpy outfit

Social media users debated about what people should wear when performing gospel songs

Some said what you wear does not matter, while others argued that the star should dress appropriately

Kelly Khumalo has come under fire from her followers for dressing inappropriately while singing a gospel song. The star shared a video of her electric performance on her page.

Kelly Khumalo fans split over her dressing. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo's fans divided over her dressing

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to controversial singer Kelly Khumalo's dress code. The talented singer recently shared a video of her performance on Instagram, but it left a bitter taste in some of her followers' mouths.

Some fans said the Bazokhuluma singer showed a little too much skin and should have covered up for the gospel song. However, some of the singer's stans argued that how you dress does not matter to God.

This is not the first time that Kelly Khumalo has had fans talking about her choice of dressing on stage. The star left Mzansi split when she wore a teddy bear dress at her friend Somizi Mhlongo's 50th birthday celebrations.

Mzansi reacts to Kelly's video

@cikylicks said:

"Hellllllaaaaaaaa !!! You are the one and only Kelly Khumalo… Bazokhuluma…. UYehova knows you, knows your heart and you know him too… indebe yakho iyagcigcima ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@zamazwidezama noted:

"This performance got me so emotional I was here."

@ladyletsocommented:

"The day people realise that you are God's favourite the day their lives will change "

@manqoba_gama added:

"Kelly supporters, would you still love Kelly if Senzo was your family? Open your eyes zidididi losisi deserves to be silenced until proven unguilty. Musani ukudidiziswa ilemithi ayisebenzisayo wake up zilima."

@mcking_q wrote:

"We will definetly remember you as the woman who gave zero f*cks sana you praised God with or without clothes because it is the heart that matters sana ❤..."

