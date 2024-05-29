“I Threw It Away”: Woman Served Mouldy Bun From Popular Fast-Food Chicken Restaurant, SA Disgusted
- A woman shared her disgust when a local fast-food chicken restaurant in Potchefstroom served her a mouldy bun
- The young woman stated that she had already taken a bite before realising the chicken burger bun was mouldy
- Members of the online community shared similar situations they experienced with the restaurant chain in the video's comment section
A young woman who thought she would enjoy a chicken burger was sadly mistaken when she found that the bun was mouldy.
The woman, who uses the handle @thatigurll on TikTok, shared a clip of her inedible burger she claims she bought from Chicken Licken (a local fast-food fried chicken restaurant chain) in Die Bult, Potchefstroom.
The video begins with @thatigurll showing her meal, which consists of a chicken burger, chips, and wings. While the chips and wings seem edible, the bottom bun is not, as it has visible dark spots.
The young lady also showed a piece she bit off and stated in the caption:
"I'm glad I realised on my first bite."
Watch the video below:
SA shares their thoughts on mouldy burger
Local foodies took to @thatigurll's comment section to share their complaints, disgust and similar situations.
@iamlove97 was disappointed and said:
"Yho, bathong. I love their burgers so much."
@tashamphahlele shared what they would have done:
"I would’ve marched right back to the restaurant and demanded answers."
An upset @shortstuff_tee commented:
"Now I have to open the box and turn the food upside down."
When @_ora.tile1 shared that they hoped the disappointed customer took the burger back, @thatigurll replied:
"I threw it away."
Although a serious health matter, @palesa_yabakoena18 joked in the comment section:
"It’s just mint-flavoured."
Man causes a scene at Chicken Licken
In a related article, Briefly News reported about a man who caused a massive scene at Chicken Licken in Johannesburg, which astonished many people online.
@stunner401 shared the footage and stated in her caption that the guy caused a scene because one of the workers at Chicken Licken informed him that he was not allowed to bring outside drinks into the eating establishment. He brought along a bottle of water with him.
It was difficult for the man to comprehend, and he began to cause a fuss in the restaurant.
