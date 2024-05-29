A woman shared her disgust when a local fast-food chicken restaurant in Potchefstroom served her a mouldy bun

The young woman stated that she had already taken a bite before realising the chicken burger bun was mouldy

Members of the online community shared similar situations they experienced with the restaurant chain in the video's comment section

A woman realised that her chicken burger bun was mouldy. Images: @thatigurll

Source: TikTok

A young woman who thought she would enjoy a chicken burger was sadly mistaken when she found that the bun was mouldy.

The woman, who uses the handle @thatigurll on TikTok, shared a clip of her inedible burger she claims she bought from Chicken Licken (a local fast-food fried chicken restaurant chain) in Die Bult, Potchefstroom.

The video begins with @thatigurll showing her meal, which consists of a chicken burger, chips, and wings. While the chips and wings seem edible, the bottom bun is not, as it has visible dark spots.

The young lady also showed a piece she bit off and stated in the caption:

"I'm glad I realised on my first bite."

Watch the video below:

SA shares their thoughts on mouldy burger

Local foodies took to @thatigurll's comment section to share their complaints, disgust and similar situations.

@iamlove97 was disappointed and said:

"Yho, bathong. I love their burgers so much."

@tashamphahlele shared what they would have done:

"I would’ve marched right back to the restaurant and demanded answers."

An upset @shortstuff_tee commented:

"Now I have to open the box and turn the food upside down."

When @_ora.tile1 shared that they hoped the disappointed customer took the burger back, @thatigurll replied:

"I threw it away."

Although a serious health matter, @palesa_yabakoena18 joked in the comment section:

"It’s just mint-flavoured."

Man causes a scene at Chicken Licken

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a man who caused a massive scene at Chicken Licken in Johannesburg, which astonished many people online.

@stunner401 shared the footage and stated in her caption that the guy caused a scene because one of the workers at Chicken Licken informed him that he was not allowed to bring outside drinks into the eating establishment. He brought along a bottle of water with him.

It was difficult for the man to comprehend, and he began to cause a fuss in the restaurant.

Source: Briefly News