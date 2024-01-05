A woman on TikTok posted a video of her first grocery haul of the year, spending over R3 500

Her video shows everything she bought in her kitchen and a long, massive till slip

The reaction from netizens showed concern at the cost of living in South Africa

A woman showed her long grocery receipt after her R3.6K spending spree at Makro in a TikTok video. Source: @grace._mondlana

As the price of living increases in South Africa and food becomes more expensive, many people will struggle with the January blues this month. TikTokker Grace Mondlana showed off what she bought for the first haul of the year.

A hard look

She posted the video with the caption:

"This is my first grocery haul since I moved into my apartment, and of course, it had to be massive."

The list includes meat, cheese, chips, milk and a new drying rack from Makro.

Spending too much

While the woman seems happy about what she got from the store, netizens feel she has too much for what she gets and begin complaining about the cost of living. Many shared their receipts in the comments.

Mellow was confused:

"I was expecting to see things even on the floor!! yho Mzansi"

Ayanda couldn't believe what she got for the money:

"No way! This is why I don’t buy groceries . What do you mean that's 3.6K?"

Tinix is still in recovery:

"I just spent R9100 at Makro on Friday...After I'd only budgeted R6K. I'm still in pain."

Nelisiwe said:

"Our economy is in shambles. This is too little for 3.6k"

While some were upset by the cost of food in general, many took to the comments to complain about the woman's buying habits, saying that she bought too many snacks.

Jeff Yusufu wrote:

"Guys, I never buy snacks. To me, groceries mean meat, rice, pap, chicken, oil, and spices I've thought of buying biscuits, but nobody told me I could buy more."

Thobeka joked:

"3k for snacks"

