A woman posted a cool video on TikTok cutting open a bottle covered in tape that she uses as her piggy bank through the year

The video shows her opening the piggy bank to find over R4 000 and she's clearly thrilled with her frugal efforts

Online users are inspired by her method of saving and commended the idea, with many thinking of taking it on for the coming year

The video shows the impressive cash savings that the woman amassed throughout 2023. Source: @pintosthwala2509

With heightened inflation, the need to save is an important act, especially with the uncertainty in the world. And with the new year, many South Africans experience a long January following the festive season. One lady has the solution for next year.

Think of the future.

The TikTokker posted the video showing a bottle covered in tape as she cuts it open to look at her savings, a plethora of notes and coins adding up to about R4 400.

Inspired to save

People commented en mass, with many users discussing the difficulty of saving in an increasingly expensive world, and commended the woman for her dedication. Others praised the idea and vowed to use it to keep more for the upcoming year.

Khutso Sithole is particularly proud:

"Well done, saving money isn’t easy! Especially in this economy."

Nicole Snyder took on the challenge:

"You have inspired me to do this, I'm going to give it a try "

Steth has started the work already:

"I'm doing R500 a week. Hope it's gone work."

Zimisele Mbatha is fully inspired:

"You just gave me an idea by writing down accordingly. Let me open mine. I want to deposit it in my Nedbank account."

Tshidi Sejake wrote:

"I'm starting today. Please pray for me to be disciplined."

Lerato Dhladla Sekeleko took on the idea:

"I'm going this route too. It's good."

Woman shares genius money-saving hack

In a previous Briefly News story, a young woman shared a money-saving hack on how to save R10 000 in six months.

Netizens weighed in on her saving methods; while some praised her, others wished they had the extra money to save in the first place.

