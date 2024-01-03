TikTokker FatoumaLo shared a video showing her massive transformation in a year with astonishing results

She posted a comparison of herself dating back a year, and shared what she eats in a day to get to her fantastic frame

The online user shared their bewilderment, calling her an inspiration and motivation

TikTokker and fitness motivator Fatoumalo shared her eating regime link to her extraordinary weight loss journey over a year. Source: Fatoumalo

For many people, the new year comes with resolutions. Some people work hard for goals, whether it be eating healthier, quitting smoking, or spending more time with family, while others lose motivation.

TikTokker Fatoumalo shared a video displaying her weight loss journey from August 2021 to now.

Here to motivate

Her video shows her daily eating regime and her massive transformation in a year to motivate people to.. Original stick to their goals and not give up.

Ready for change

Commenters came forward to show their pride in her hard but also saw her as an inspiration to stick to their goal, with many astonished by her transformation. They also asked about how she did and the recipes she posted.

Janine praised her:

"This is by far the most inspiring transformation I’ve seen!"

Themba_Black said:

"What a glow up. Some people look worse after weight loss. Not you."

Emem took on the challenge:

"This is so motivating! I hope I’m like this next year! Much love to you❤️❤️"

Sandra loved her diet:

"The diet is quite nice. It is not too restrictive, and the food looks really nice. Good job."

Bonolo Morobe wrote:

"Congratulations on the hard work. Keep it up."

Palesa_K wanted to know more:

"Hey Sis, you look gorgeous! Please share your workout plan. Thanks in advance."

