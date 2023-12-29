A young woman has inspired many people after she posted a video of her astonishing weight loss

The gym fanatic shared her video on TikTok of the before and after and Mzansi could not contain themselves with many asking how she did it

Many people in the comment section were happy for the real Zonke with many feeling motivated to begin their own fitness journey

A young woman posted an inspiring video on TikTok where she showed off her weight loss transformation.

Mzansi were hella impressed with @The real Zonke’s incredible weight loss journey. Image: The real Zonke

The real Zonke has lost a ton of weight and already looks much healthier and happier after taking better care of her body.

Lady shows off drastic weight loss

The dedicated lady had people at the edge of their seats and motivated many netizens. In the video clip the hard worker showcases her remarkable transformation from before January 2022 to December 2023. Her phenomenal change had one good sis in the comment section praising her saying:

“You look stunning girl, how did you do it?”

Watch video below:

SA reacts in complete shock of the woman’s weight loss

Shillyboy Mothiba was amazed by the fitness enthusiast saying:

“Haibo, wow. What's the secret? I am trying to lose weight.”

Cebi_bhelelihle also responded in complete shock said:

“Haaaibo you look absolutely amazing wow what a transformation my lady.”

Nicloe simply added:

“You did that!”

ZaThu siad:

“This is so inspiring. Well done, you look great.”

Deeh wrote:

“Abeg hw una dey take achieve em?”

Kuello Beauty hopped onto the comment section as she too praised her good sis saying:

“You definitely wear both weights so well!!!! Congratulations on your weight loss baby.”

Saone Sefengwane added:

“You just motivated me, let me start my journey.”

Aviwe wrote:

“How!!! You look gorgeous.”

Video of woman’s 70kg weight loss inspires many people

Briefly News previously reported a young woman who goes by the name of Fitishwithhd on Instagram lost 155 pounds to (70 kg).

Fitishwithhd worked hard to achieve her health goals, changing her diet and working out vigorously and looks much healthier with the lifestyle changes she made with her body.

