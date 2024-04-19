A South African man shared a funny TikTok video showing how he responded to an ex who wanted to reconnect

He sent an automated audio message jokingly stating the recipient had seen the message but had no interest in replying

Relationship counsellors from PairShaped shared important factors to consider before going back to an ex

Viewers found the response hilarious and many wanted to know where to get the audio themself

A man intrigued netizens and had them busting with laughter after sharing a video showing how he responded to an ex who wanted to reconnect with him.

Man responds with cold audio to ex

The video shows a WhatsApp screenshot showing how the ex messaged him saying:

"Hey. I still think about you. I want to fix things between us."

The man responded with a hilarious audio that said:

"You have reached the WhatsApp blue tick service. This user has seen your message but has no interest in responding. Please review your message and try again later."

Ouch! It's one thing to leave someone on read, but this audio is a whole new level of cold. This ex must have really hurt this man.

Things to consider before reconnecting with an ex

Many people, young and old, can relate to going back to an ex or considering doing so. After all, matters of the heart are complicated.

Speaking to Briefly News, relationship counsellors Benton Rathbone and Heather Reen from PairShaped share some important considerations when thinking of going back to an ex who has previously hurt you.

"Ask yourself, in all honesty, why you want to go back. Do you genuinely believe a healthy relationship is possible with your ex? Are you avoiding the pain of being alone? Are you in love with the idea of who you want them to be as opposed to who they really are?

"Look for evidence of changed behaviour in your ex before making any commitments. Remember, actions speak louder than words. Trust has been broken and will need to be rebuilt through consistent changes in behaviour, Heather and Benton shared.

They also said it is important to know your worth, establish clear boundaries, and have a 'clear the air' conversation with the ex to unpack feelings around the past situation and its impact on trust within the relationship.

SA amused by man's response to ex

The video sparked humour in the comments section, with many people asking where they could get the automated audio to use for themselves.

kgothatso_kgothiii asked:

"Itholakalaphi lempahla? (Where can I get this audio?)."

modietsheole commented:

"Someone create a WhatsApp group and share this audio because we need it."

NthabiMmo responded:

"Those who need it like me, let's camp here until someone can send it to us ."

TinokhosaDJ commented:

"We need a "Online but not for you" notification there by WhatsApp."

gaven078 said:

"To have this audio, download this video / convert video to audio via Google."

Her Rainbow said:

"I need that audio now!!!"

Sibabalwe Siba said:

"Ngiyayicela bandla? (Can I please have it?)."

