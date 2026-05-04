A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver won the hearts of many viewers after sharing a glimpse of his morning routine and daily work life

The lip was shared on Facebook, reaching viewers who praised the driver’s determination to get up and start his day right

Social media users were filled with inspiration and respect, with users commending his determination to get up and start his day right.

A delivery driver wakes up early to prepare for a long day, ensuring he looks smart for the job. Image: Eliel Banza

Source: Facebook

A man juggling content creation and a delivery job showed his followers a typical morning in his life, which starts with a prayer.

The clip was shared by Facebook user Eliel Banza on 1 May 2026, gaining 25K views and many comments from viewers who were fond of his content.

Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers are well-known for their fast and convenient grocery delivery across Mzansi. One driver, however, Eliel Banza, offered a unique perspective on the hustle behind the brand by sharing his morning routine online.

Inside the driver’s early morning routine

Eliel’s vlog shows how he starts his day early, maintaining a positive and motivated attitude with prayer as he gets ready for a busy day of deliveries. It moves to show him ensuring his place is clean and neat before getting himself ready for work, ensuring he smells good too. Facebook user Eliel Banza's day also includes wiping his bike before jumping onto it.

Briefly News reached out to Eliel for a comment. At the time of publication, he had not responded to us.

Watch the Facebook video here.

SA loves the delivery driver's content

The clip gained massive views and comments from a supportive online community. Many viewers praised the man for his ability to manage the demanding delivery job and content creation, noting that it could not be easy. Some shared that they loved his honest, unfiltered content and assured him he was on the right path. One retired influencer gave the man some tips on how to get more likes and views, which he dearly appreciated.

Viewers shared how much they enjoyed the delivery driver's content. Image: Eliel Banza

Source: Facebook

User @Altön Matambanadzo shared:

"As a fellow driver, I agree more with praying before getting on the road."

User @Siphesihle Sihle Nduna commented:

"Just a tip as a retired content creator lol. Please avoid using music as your background sound; instead, do voice-overs all the time. Post photo dumps every day and at least 20 pictures. Post 20 pictures on your story every day of anything, just post. Post about 5 or 10 written posts daily, just make conversation, and we will engage. Lastly, make sure to share your posts and reels in the content monetisation groups as many times as you can every day. We're rooting for you."

User @Lerato Lerato said:

"You guys work hard. May God protect you and keep you safe on the roads"

User @Cedric Shaun Moodley shared:

"Salute, hustler!"

User @Dean Boshoff commented:

"To see someone take pride in their work is always a beautiful thing. I salute you, brother."

User @Greg van Noordwyk said:

"Absolute legend!"

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Source: Briefly News