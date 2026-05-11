A content creator sparked a massive retail rush after revealing that PEP is selling Bafana Bafana t-shirt replicas for an affordable price

The plug was shared on TikTok, leaving many viewers grateful for an affordable way to support the national team

Social media users praised the retailer’s inclusivity, with some users vowing to grab theirs before the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

A close-up video showed a yellow Bafana Bafana t-shirt replica with the national emblem sold at PEP. Image: @mantoa196

Source: TikTok

A budget-friendly fashion find took the internet by storm as football fans prepare to cheer on the national squad without breaking the bank.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @mantoa196 on 7 May 2026, where it went viral, reaching 517K views and 499 comments from an excited and grateful online community.

The creator was in high spirits, showing off the national soccer jersey replica sold at PEP, and thanking the retailer for coming through for the masses. TikTok user @mantoa196 followed up with another video of herself fitting the R99 t-shirt at her nearest store.

Bafana Bafana World Cup history

South Africa continues to build on its rich footballing legacy as the team prepares for future global challenges. According to FIFA, the national squad has a storied history on the world stage. This is highlighted by its iconic role as host in 2010 and its consistent drive to compete with the globe’s best. This deep-rooted passion for the game remains the foundation for the team as they aim to secure their place in the 2026 tournament.

Briefly News reached out to @mantoa196 for a comment. At the time of publication, she had not responded.

Watch the TikTok videos below:

SA is grateful for the Bafana Bafana t-shirt plug

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from an online community impressed by the PEP affordable soccer national squad t-shirt replicas. Many viewers thanked the creator for the plug, promising to get themselves the t-shirts. Some said the retailer knows their situation, praising them for always being for the people. Others jokingly said they were waiting for PEP to release their favourite teams' t-shirts so they could buy them. One user asked the creator if the retailer had bigger sizes in store, noting they won't be spending R1599 when they can get a Bafana Bafana t-shirt for R99.

The creator also filmed herself trying on the R99 Bafana Bafana top. Image: @mantoa196

Source: TikTok

User @MoHaU_RAMs asked:

"Mara (but) PEP, where were you in 2010 🙆?"

User @Zanele said:

"Patiently waiting for Orlando Pirates Tee😭."

User @mlandeli_kazuma commented:

"Dankie PEP, for featuring me. Dankie ngempela njayam (thank you for real, my friend) 🙌."

User @Kelly Baloyi | 🇿🇦 shared:

"You see, PEP has always been for the people🥹."

User @Dokotela joked:

"PEP always come through for us 😂 sizo drive soon sonke iyeza (we'll soon be driving because PEP cars are coming) 🤞🏽😅."

User @jeffyourguy asked:

"Do they have XL? I'm coming, can't be spending R1599 when I can spend R99."

3 Briefly News PEP-related articles

A South African creator uncovered a range of cast-iron cookware that bears a striking resemblance to the iconic French luxury brand Le Creuset, impressing many viewers.

A retail store employee showcased kitchenware such as sets of gorgeous bowls in different shapes priced from as low as R79.99 from PEP Home, impressing many viewers.

An American woman who moved to South Africa with her family took to social media to advocate for shopping at the local retailer PEP. while getting items from their home section.

Source: Briefly News