An elderly man who is a bus driver was seen being playful with his colleagues in Cape Town

The gentleman with a lot of energy and bubbly personality played jump rope like he was in his 20s

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how they love his positivity

A Cape Town bus driver played jump rope with colleagues. Images: @salongdistancebuses

A video of a bus driver having fun in Cape Town has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @salongdistancebuses, the employees are seen having fun, playing the skipping rope game which is mostly played by young kids with fresh bodies.

An elderly man was seen skipping the rope like he was in his early 20s. The gentleman impressed people with his skills and his bubbly personality. One could presume that it must be fun to ride a bus driven by him.

Elderly man plays jump rope with colleagues

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the vibey mdala

The video gained over 200k views, with many online users showing love to the lovely man. See the comments below:

@badboy_conceited stanned:

"Mr Nolakana is a vibe yoh 🤜🤛."

@Miss Monica loved:

"Bless these drivers that have to take care of so many souls during these long distance drives🥰."

@siborose expressed:

"Inner child 😂😂😂."

@Sibusiso Myeza was entertained:

"Not me helping him skip 😂😂😂."

@zukiswakani laughed:

"Haibo daddy 😂😂😂."

@2023weziwe2 shared:

"I saw him e Parkstation one day ave e flexible to passengers ke yena🥰."

@Mzozozo 💖💖🥳 asked:

"Does it have armrest and are the seats reclining."

@thandi said:

"Love you driver, thixo akusikelele." (God bless you)

Vibey teacher plays with learners

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young Mzansi teacher who skipped rope with pupils.

A cool teacher connected with her students by playing a skipping rope game. The woman went beyond the call of duty to show her school children that she could relate to them beyond the classroom. The youthful educator posted the TikTok on her page and looked like she was having the time of her life. She can be seen in the video taking off her shoes and showing off her jumping rope skills in the school's parking lot.

