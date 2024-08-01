A Boxer employee shared a clip of a skit he and his colleagues took part in to celebrate the store's birthday

The man pretended to be sick and collapsed to the ground and received help from fake doctors

Social media users took to the video's comment section to share their laughter and desire to work at the store

Boxer staff members found a different approach to celebrate the shop's existence. Images: @fourtyminutes

Source: TikTok

People celebrate birthdays in many ways, but staff members had something different up their sleeves at a Boxer store in Johannesburg.

An employee at the Cosmo City store in Cosmo Mall took to his TikTok account (@fourtyminutes) to show app users what he and his colleagues did to mark 27 years of the store's existence.

In the video, viewers see a huge crowd standing behind the man wearing plain clothing and a fake bloody bandage around his head. He walks down one of the aisles and pretends to collapse. Fake doctors wearing hair nets and masks come to his aid while a fake nurse wards off the crowd.

The fake doctor then uses two irons as defibrillators to bring the man back to life but pronounces him dead soon after. The fake nurse then comforts a woman pretending to be someone close to the man before the clip ends.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Take a look at the video below:

Netizens react to Boxer employees' skit

@fourtyminutes's viral video received over half a million views, with thousands rushing to the comment section to ask questions. Some also applauded the man's theatrics and shared their desire to be Boxer employees.

The TikTokker confirmed what the skit was for when @user9325781110360 wrote in the comments:

"I'm sure this is a staff competition to display what Boxer offers in their store. May the best store win."

@kingmonate1010sa jokingly shared:

"When I grow up, I want to work at Boxer."

@sechaba.motshepe laughed and said:

"Retail jobs are so nice sometimes."

@seapourkazy added laughing emojis to her comment when they said:

"Every month is Boxer's birthday. Nice acting, though."

Jozi Spur staff and customers have a blast

In another story exuding fun in the workplace, Briefly News reported about a video showing Spur employees and customers having a ball.

A speaker directed the crowd to participate in the restaurant's fun activity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News