It is never a dull moment at Spur Restaurant, with the staff members always making sure that they are bringing high-energy

In a shared TikTok video, the staff and customers are seen having a lot of fun in one of the establishments

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the entertainment that Spur peeps bring

Johannesburg Spur Staff and Customers had a fun time at the restaurant. Images: @snqohm5/ TikTok, @Lilly Roadstones/ Getty Images

A video of people having the utmost fun at one of Johannesburg's Spur Ranch has gone viral.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @snqohm5, people are seen having a ball going around the establishment dancing. It was not clear if it was someone's birthday or if the people were just having fun for the sake of it.

A speaker was on loud with a person directing the crowd which included customers and workers what to do. It was a vibey day in the establishment that day.

Spur peeps entertain customers

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens loved the Spur vibes

The video gained over 220k views, with many online users entertained by the vibe.

@NomthandazoHeart asked:

"Which spur is this one’ wana go embarrass my son there."

@Ruu expressed:

"Spur is a family restaurant so whichever day I go there I also expect a pleasant chaotic and noisy environment and never complain...if you want peace and quiet then just dont go there."

@Mosebjadi1. commented:

"I was going to follow the queue and ask later what was that for ."

@Kuhle♥️ wondered:

"Why things like this never happens when I’m around kanti."

@LondiweKaMasondoCele adored:

"Love this vibe."

@Tanele Dlamini loved:

"I LOVE MY PEOPLE YEYIIII."

@Tranquil Baths said:

"Next time I'm there and the song plays...I'm leading the pack."

American man surprised with birthday song at Spur

In another story, Briefly News reported about Spur staff surprising an American man with a birthday song.

As the waiters gathered around to serenade him, the look of shock and delight on his face was priceless. Lucky for us, it was all captured on TikTok for the world to see! His South African wife @angelica_godin shared the footage and gushed about his reaction.

