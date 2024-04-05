A young woman entertained many people on social media after she joined Spur workers who were singing

The video of the stunner gained a massive attraction on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans were amused by the hilarious clip as they rushed to the comments section with laughter

This young lady's confidence impressed many people in Mzansi. The woman shared a video of herself having a good time with Spur workers.

A young lady took to TikTok to showcase how she joined Spur workers in a sing-along. Image: @phimi_matlawe1

Source: TikTok

Woman joins Spur workers

In the footage shared by @phimi_matlawe1, one can see the young lady hopping, clapping and singing simultaneously with the Spur workers. The woman appeared to be having a great time as she moved along to the song's beat.

The TikTok video entertained many people and received many views and thousands of likes on the platform. Netizens were amazed as they took to the comments section to gush over her confidence.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is impressed

Many people suffer from social anxiety, and seeing the young lady dancing and moving so freely left netizens quite impressed by her video. Online users expressed their thoughts in the comments section, saying:

Keabetswe Mosieleng asked:

"Where do I order such confidence?"

Paula M poked fun at the woman, saying:

"Bathong, clap and wave."

Thato Phala shared:

"Nah because I once walked into spur just to sing happy birthday with the waiters for a kid I didn’t know."

User said:

"My sister social anxiety fears you."

Palesa Mbali commented:

"But you looked effortlessly happy."

Source: Briefly News