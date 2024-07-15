One person showed off their nice life problems by towing their rubbish bin with their stunning car

The person was captured in a TikTok video using their BMW to fetch their bin from their driveway

The online community reacted to the clip, with many entertained and wishing for such a life

An individual picked up a dustbin with a luxurious car. Images: @SOPA Images, @Pakin Songmor

Source: Getty Images

A video of a person taking in their rubbish bin with a stunning BMW X5 has left netizens envious.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @makontri, a stunning vehicle is seen towing a rubbish bin on a car runway. The person was taking the bin back to their yard after the collectors did their job.

Speaking about flexing, this was on another level because the owner could have easily walked out of their house and collected their bin instead of going through all the admin of starting a car, and towing the bin.

Person tows rubbish bin with stunning car

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens want nice life problems

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users feeling envious. They commented on how nice of problems the person must have.

@HopeyDopey commented:

"There will be signs."

@ABONGEMATHE⭐ said:

"The only problems I want to have."

@Axolile wrote:

"My aspiration in life is to be rich."

@Gabrielle was entertained:

"Looks like something I would do."

@Eddyy felt envious:

"Nice life problems ."

@Tony commented:

"Modern problems need modern solutions."

@Maki expressed:

"My husband would totally do this!!"

@tsa.lehlogonolo_tlhako said:

"At least the dont have the boot open and sum1 dragging the bin from the boot."

@Shirley Ndaba envisioned:

"Me for the rest of my life going forward ."

@Thando X assumed:

"Lol, definitely a man driving there ."

