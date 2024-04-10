An American man's birthday celebration at Spur restaurant stunned and charmed South Africans

The wholesome birthday was posted on TikTok and sparked widespread reactions from viewers

Mzansi people were also amazed by the new version of the bday song that the restaurant's employees performed

A man from the US celebrated his birthday at Spur. Image: @angelica_godin/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

An American celebrated his birthday at none other than a Spur restaurant, and boy, was he in for a surprise!

US man spends his bday at Spur

As the waiters gathered around to serenade him, the look of shock and delight on his face was priceless.

Lucky for us, it was all captured on TikTok for the world to see! His South African wife @angelica_godin shared the footage and gushed about his reaction.

Birthday celebration grabs SA's attention

As the clip made its rounds on TikTok, it didn't take long for South Africans to take notice.

Many were stunned to see that the famous Spur birthday song had been changed but their reactions were nothing short of heartwarming.

Watch the video below:

US man enjoys SA

People loved seeing a foreigner experiencing their bday in a South African way.

See some comments below:

@pjvanheerden said:

"That's not the Spur song I remember."

@jasonfreeman wrote:

"How did spur birthdays become this?"

@frankievdyk mentioned:

"Please tell me he had steak, and said it was better than steak in the US?"

@MnigoMniza stated:

"Welcome to South Africa. "

@iyllascorn posted:

"Girl you are so evil for this lol, he looked uncomfortable. "

@HugoStPierre joked:

"Shame he was probably so scared thinking that it was the start of a toyi-toyi. "

@natashasmith commented:

"Spur, traumatising children since 1969. "

@CathTheGr8 added:

"You should have gotten him a Chico the clown ice cream. PS. I think different Spurs sing different songs."

Woman joins Spur workers in funny video

In another article, Briefly News reported that this young lady's confidence impressed many people in Mzansi. The woman shared a video of herself having a good time with Spur workers.

In the footage shared by the young lady can be seen hopping, clapping and singing simultaneously with the Spur workers. The woman appears to be having a great time as she moves along to the song's beat.

