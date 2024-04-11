A matric learner went viral on Twitter after he showed off his incredible invention, which had Mzansi clapping

The young man gain's post gained massive attraction on social media, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments

South Africans were proud of the pupil as they rushed to the comments section to praise the gentleman

A leaner has become the talk of the town after he unveiled an incredible invention which he created and Mzansi beamed with pride.

A learner went viral and impressed South Africans with his invention. Image: Kasi Economy/Twitter and Tim Robberts/Getty Images.

A matric student shows off his invention

Kasi Economy uploaded an image of a Grade 12 learner on Twitter. The young man smiled in the photo as he showed off his invention. The post shared by Kasi Economy stated that the pupil, Sqiniseko Mpontshane, created a self-driven solar-powered car, and people were amazed by the young man's invention.

The post was well received online and became a viral hit, gathering over 161K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on Twitter.

Take a look at the student's invention below:

Netizens clap for the student

Many took to the comments to compliment the young man as they gushed over his work.

TheHirohito said:

"That's beautiful, but you're sure it's self-driven??"

Helenainthesun added:

"Good start...keep going."

Sphamandla Buthelezi wrote:

"Congratulations Sondiya!"

Lindokuhle_Mbonambi commented:

"Congratulations to this young man. May his dreams be realised and fulfilled."

Godly suggested:

"Better trademark this idea."

Black Hammer was happy for the student, adding:

"From my hometown, I'm real proud of this young man."

Truth child simply said:

"Awesome."

Mahlangomuhle wrote:

"Congratulations mfo ka Mpotshane. Thank you for flying I flag yase Mkhanyakude."

