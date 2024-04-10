A little girl who went viral for holding the Albany bread is back in the spotlight as another company blesses her

Mzansi was impressed by VW travel and tours's who offered the Albany girl a trip to Mozambique and more

The online community took to the comments section to thank the company for their heartfelt gesture

Many people in Mzansi fell in love with this little girl after her photos were released of her holding the Albany bread. South Africans thought the cute kid would make a great ambassador for Albany, but the company did not seem keen.

Vw Travel and Tours offered the Albany girl a fully paid international trip. Image: Lungisani Mjaji

Source: Facebook

Another company blesses Albany girl

The young girl gained popularity quickly since so many people found her appearance adorable. What's even more touching is that her uncle took the photos.

BI Phakathi reposted the little girl who went viral for holding the Albany bread in a photo shoot. The philanthropist said that if netizens got the picture to 100,000 likes, he would give the child R10 000.

From BI Phakathi's post, which he shared on Facebook, the adorable girl began trending yet again, gaining massive attraction, which captured the attention of a company called VW travel and tours that decided to denote R2000 to little Miss Albany.

VW travel and tours added that the girl would be going on a fully paid international trip to Mozambique with her mom and her uncle Lungisani Mjaji. The company ended off by saying they would fund the passport application for all three if they did not have one.

Take a look at the post.

Mzansi claps for the Vw travel and tours' grand gesture

Many people were amazed by the company's heartfelt gesture as they flocked to the comment section to shower them with heartwarming messages.

Gugu Amanda Mayela said:

"God is Good. Congratulations."

Bhut Thina Tala-tala added:

"This is wonderful, we pray for more."

Remarkable Nosisi Komani wrote:

"God is sooooo good !!!"

Sinyorita Aka Mamzoe commented:

"Like l said, the girl will be recognised."

Zah MaZikode Nkwanyana shared:

"Just look at God talk about his perfect timing."

BI Phakathi gives R15k to Albany kid after bread company snubbed viral little girl

Briefly News previously reported that BI Phakathi turned his attention to a little child who became famous for holding Albany bread. Lungisani Mjaji shared the stunning pictures he had taken, which catapulted the kid to viral fame.

The little girl became an overnight sensation; many thought she looked adorable. Even more heartwarming, the pictures were taken by her uncle.

