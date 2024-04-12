A lady took to social media to show how she had grown her business, and people were impressed

The woman revealed that she received R20K from the award-winning entrepreneur DJ Sbu

Mzansi was proud of the businesswoman as they rushed to the comment section with heartwarming messages

A young lady's life was changed after she received a hefty sum of money from the TV and radio host DJ Sbu.

Woman inspires Mzansi with her business

One woman became the talk of the town after she showcased her business on social media, and peeps were amazed by the process. Lebogang Mashigo of Eggsellent shared images of her hustle from its humble beginnings to its glooming stage, which wowed netizens online, leaving many inspired.

The young lady who secured R2OK from the music producer who helped her fund her Egg-Selling-Entertainment in 2020 revealed that she is building a commercial laying farm worth loads of money, and netizens were stunned. One person wrote in the comments section saying:

"Haibo, I’m so inspired. Thank you Lebo. Thank you, DJ Sbu. Let’s open each other doors to success."

Take a look at the woman's thriving business below:

Peeps applauded the young lady

Many people flocked to the comments section to congratulate the woman on her thriving business.

Leh Mposula said:

"Congratulations! You are an inspiration!!! I would love to build something similar. How can I contact you for advice?"

Zenzile Rens simply added:

"Well done."

Bhut'Malume wrote:

"This is so inspiring."

Thokozani commented:

"Well done. You deserve it."

Zane Nyathi said:

"Wow. This is impressive."

