A young lady shared her journey on TikTok, opening her small businesses, and the woman's story touched many people online.

A young lady impressed Mzansi after she unveiled her various businesses in a TikTok video. Image:@bhahbhie

Student inspires with hustles

TikTok user @bhahbhie revealed that she started her flower business when she was at res. The young lady showcased the first order she received and did a fantastic job placing the flowers together. As the clip continued, @bhahbhie shared that she took a break in December and left all her work equipment in Pretoria.

As time passed, @bhahbhie returned to Pretoria and stated she had many business ideas. The young lady shared that she continued advertising her business. However, no one seemed interested. That did not stop her from pursuing her dreams; in the process, she "revived" her relationship with God.

@bhahbhie showcased a little book her sister gave her when she was nine. She also said that she reads the verses in the book every day. As time passed, things started looking up for @bhahbhie. She received her first order for the year, and from there, she began receiving more.

At the end of the clip, she also unveiled her food business, and people were amazed. The clip received many views, thousands of likes, and comments on the video platform.

Take a look at the woman's businesses.

SA claps for the young lady

The woman's story inspired many, who flocked to her comments section to send her congratulatory messages.

Miguel Singh said:

"Proud of you the lord blesses the patient soul, and it's evident in your story."

User gushed over the stunner, saying:

"Love your work ethic."

Fundii Ntshangase wrote:

"Keep up the good work, I'm proud of you."

Lee's Cabelo added:

"Oh My God. I love this. It is so motivating. I recently started a hair business, and no one seems interested at the moment, but I trusting God and saw this post. Keep it up, ur work is amazing."

