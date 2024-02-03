A lovely 40-year-old woman from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape is thriving with her food business

The lady tells Briefly News that she used her child support grant to get the endeavour off the ground

Pumla Gobelo notes that her ultimate dream is to own a thriving restaurant and create a wonderful legacy for her kids

A determined woman from Butterworth, Eastern Cape is persevering with the food business she runs.

Pumla Gobelo in the Eastern Cape wants to open a restaurant. Image: Pumla Gobelo/Supplied.

Source: UGC

The 40-year-old was lauded in an online post by the Agriculture and Young Facebook page.

Briefly News reached out to Pumla Gobelo to find out more about the business she started and the inspiration behind it.

Eastern Cape woman used child support grant

In 2011, when founding her business, called Chef Mbuks, Pumla used her R350 child support money to get the enterprise off the ground:

“I started my business due to the scarcity of jobs. I’ve never worked before. I started very small with my child support grant money as capital.”

The hard-working lady is a mother who grinds hard for her kids and is dedicated to the success and longevity of her food gig:

“I sell all kinds of foods, from fast foods to African cuisine. I’m also available for catering services under Mbuks Catering Services – my company name. This hustle has made me able to support my kids and my mother.”

Woman with food business is ambitious

Pumla wants to continue growing her legacy and expand her business. She would also like to create a more upscale eatery:

“My future ambitions are to see this business grow and be allocated around Eastern Cape (Engcobo, which is my hometown, Idutywa where it all started, East London, and Tsomo).

“I already have a fully equipped mobile kitchen in Butterworth, where I’m currently operating. Owning a restaurant has been my biggest dream for a very long time.”

Gauteng woman starts food business

In a similar story by Briefly News, after struggling to find solid employment to cover all her bills, one hard-working lady in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, decided to make things happen for herself.

Before starting her catering business, the 28-year-old first sold avocados and atchar as a side hustle. Senzekile Mabasa shares with Briefly News her journey and dreams of success for the future.

Source: Briefly News