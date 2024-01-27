A 34-year-old woman who resides in the Eastern Cape province has big plans for 2024

The lovely lady initially sold mogodu on the weekend as a side hustle when she felt her job was in jeopardy

Now, Philisiwe Buyaphi Sigcawu is a full-fledged businesswoman and tells Briefly News about her ambitions for 2024 and her biggest challenges

A hard-working woman who lives in the Eastern Cape province is doing her best to ensure the butcher and eatery she started is a success.

Philisiwe Buyaphi Sigcawu has a butchery and restaurant. Image: Philisiwe Buyaphi Sigcawu/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Determined Philisiwe Buyaphi Sigcawu previously told Briefly News that she initially sold mogodu on the weekends when she felt her job was in jeopardy.

Now, in a follow-up chat, the woman delves into some of the barriers to success she faces and opens up about her short-term plans for 2024.

Eastern Cape woman refuses to quit

Philisiwe is learning about how to advertise her business effectively to ensure her target audiences are reached.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

She sells African cuisine and notes that her food always makes people feel at home.

“I can do better with marketing support and target the right clientele.”

Businesswoman shares future plans

The 34-year-old is happy about taking the leap to start her enterprise. She opens up about her ambitions for the rest of the year:

“I would like to have baking equipment so I can offer breakfast and coffee in the morning, as the type of food I make is solid and people start buying from around 12pm, which is lunchtime.

“Additionally, another ambition is to be selected as one of the leaders in these business awards, to master my craft further, obtain funding for baking equipment, butchery equipment, to have a butchery separate from the restaurant, and a vehicle for deliveries.”

Gauteng woman starts food business

In a similar story by Briefly News, after struggling to find solid employment to cover all her bills, one hard-working lady in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, decided to make things happen for herself.

Before starting her catering business, the 28-year-old first sold avocados and atchar as a side hustle. Senzekile Mabasa shares with Briefly News her journey and dreams of success for the future

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News