One single mom in Cape Town made the best of a bad situation and used misfortune to her advantage

After the 34-year-old bleached her hair in 2021, her locks started falling out in batches, which was incredibly distressing

Leshme De Bruyn tells Briefly News about the hair care line she created after the incident and about her growth as a businesswoman since then

A lovely single mother residing in Elsies River, Cape Town used a terrible accident to her advantage and turned her misfortune into a growing business.

Leshme De Bruyn is a Cape Town mom with a hair care brand. Image: Leshme De Bruyn/Supplied.

Source: UGC

In 2021, when Leshme De Bruyn tried dyeing her hair, she had no idea what the consequences would be.

Instead of obtaining a stylish new look, the young woman had a terrible bleaching accident, which led to her hair falling out in batches.

However, instead of licking her wounds, the Capetonian was innovative and tried finding solutions to her predicament. She later realised how effective the concoction she whipped up was and started a hair care brand.

Single mother shares journey

The mom of one tells Briefly News about the traumatic incident that led to her starting a business:

“In February 2021, I wanted white hair, so I bleached it and it didn't turn out the way I wanted it to. Two days later, I bleached it again and my hair started to fall out stacks and stacks. I went to our medicine cabinet, threw a few oils together, and used that mixture.”

Leshme notes that the bleaching incident affected her self-confidence because of how short and damaged her hair was. But the mixture helped significantly:

“My hair was very short so it affected my confidence and self-image. I used olive oil, coconut oil, and rosemary oil for my mixture. I could see results in texture and growth in eight weeks.”

Cape Town businesswoman works hard

The 34-year-old is currently studying Business Management at Northlink College, honing her skills to continue to grow her enterprise.

Leshme says that she was previously an admin clerk at a financial institution, but now studies and runs her business full-time, supporting her mother and 10-year-old son:

“The business changed my life financially and also gave me a lot of confidence. I'm proud of myself because I can contribute to changing people's hair and give them their confidence back.”

Despite the ebbs and flows of business, the hard-working lady is determined to make a success of her enterprise:

“So far, my biggest achievements include having nine unique products, my own website, a registered business, and my products are online at Cosmetic Connection, a well-known cosmetic company. In the future, I want to have my own store and also trade internationally.”

Mom runs successful catering business

In a related story by Briefly News, a determined mother of two kiddies works hard with her catering business, using a portion of her profits to assist others.

The young lady previously worked as a sales representative before starting her enterprise. She is a true trooper!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News