A dedicated businesswoman in Hammanskraal is focused on taking her business up a notch

The hard-working woman undertook various jobs before deciding to become a baker and work for herself

In a short follow-up chat with Briefly News, Duduzile Abigail Masuku opens up about her plans for 2024

A passionate baker in Hammanskraal is determined to make sure her 2024 is as fruitful as it can be.

Duduzile Abigail Masuku has big plans for 2024. Image: Duduzile Abigail Masuku.

In a previous conversation with Briefly News, Duduzile Abigail Masuku had mentioned that she holds qualifications from Unisa in Human Resources Management and Education but opted to become a baker.

Baker has big plans

Now, in a follow-up chat, the superwoman shares some of the biggest plans she has for the new year, which include recruitment within her enterprise, Duduliscious Cakes:

“I'll be getting my first permanent assistant for Duduliscious Cakes. In the first week of January, I will be training her.”

The woman notes that she spent her festive season having bonding time with her loved ones and was ready to kick into gear.

Hammaskraal businesswoman thrives

However, Duduzile is not limiting herself. The goals she has go far beyond monetary value and success with her business.

She wants to live life to the fullest and gain many happy memories she will cherish forever. That’s what life’s all about, isn’t it? Reflecting on these plans, the lovely lady explained:

“I plan on working smart in 2024. I would love to travel more as well. I have ticked off Cape Town and Mozambique from my bucket list already.”

