A businesswoman in Hammanskraal who bakes for a living is enjoying the growth of her business

Not only does the 48-year-old make and sell the most delicious cakes, scones, and more, she also uses her enterprise to give back to those in need

Talking to Briefly News, Duduzile Abigail Masuku shares how she would like to use her business to help her community further

A lovely lady in Hammanskraal who is passionate about baking enjoys running her fruitful business.

Duduzile Abigail Masuku is a Unisa graduate and baker. Image: Duduzile Abigail Masuku/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Duduzile Abigail Masuku tells Briefly News that while she started baking five years ago as a hobby, in 2020 her business, Duduliscious Cakes And Baking Supplies, was officially launched:

“After realising that as bakers we have to travel to Wonderboom or Zambezi for baking supplies, I decided to stock and sell items like cake boxes, boards, fondant, and more, to local bakers.”

Baker is a Unisa graduate

The 48-year-old holds academic qualifications in two different fields from Unisa, one in Human Resource Management, and the other in teaching:

“I worked for Eskom for 14 years, then resigned three years ago to pursue a career in teaching.”

While the businesswoman has no full-time employees as yet, she hopes to create jobs in her community in future:

“I have one assistant whom I call when I have many orders. I plan on getting one full-time assistant. My long-term goal is to hire at least three people.

“I am looking for land where I can build a bakery in the next five to ten years.”

Hammanskraal baker ploughs back

Despite Duduzile not having full-time employees yet, she does use her baking business to plough back into her community by offering free classes to women during school holidays for them to gain a skill they can use to improve their lives:

“Also, in June, I give free cakes to people since that is my birthday month. I also assist with scones to needy families during their time of bereavement.”

The entrepreneur has big dreams, and while she currently bakes and sells dumplings, biscuits, cakes, scones, and more, she hopes to continue growing her business and the items on offer.

Source: Briefly News