A 24-year-old lady in Durban is doing the best she can to make a success of her life, despite being unable to find work in her study area

Phumelele Pamela Sikhakhane has a qualification in Human Resource Management from Durban University of Technology

Talking to Briefly News, the young woman opens up about finding her calling as a baker after previously working at a call centre

A young lady in Durban has opened up about her love of baking and the business that emerged from her hobby.

Phumelele Pamela Sikhakhane from Durban is a baker with a degree in HR. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

The 24-year-old has a qualification in Human Resource Management from Durban University of Technology (DUT) but was sadly unable to find work in the field.

The Durban baker enjoys crafting gorgeous cakes

Phumelele Pamela Sikhakhane told Briefly News about when she started her business, and how her passion for baking began:

“I have loved baking from a very young age. I started with selling cakes door-to-door during school holidays when I was in matric to get pocket money and to buy myself clothes when I was a university student.

“I officially started my business in 2019 when I was doing my final year at DUT. My business is called Pam’s Baker Confections."

The young woman states that she has struggled to find work in Human Resource Management:

"I was working at a call centre previously, but I studied Human Resource Management. I have not been able to get a job in my field of study, so I am just a full-time baker.”

The baker wants to have a store of her own

Phumelele explains that she is focused on the expansion of her enterprise and ensuring that her business succeeds:

"Currently my main challenge is my workspace. I am still using the kitchen at home. I’m still trying to save up to build a mini bakery at home.

"Also, I am currently working alone, so it is very hard."

