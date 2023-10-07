A dedicated woman from the North West province with a hair salon is thrilled about her latest accomplishment

The 27-year-old now has her own premises, converting a shack into a beautiful business

Talking to Briefly News, Charlotte Nthabiseng Mokgothu opened up about how proud she is of her latest accomplishment

A strong young woman residing in Mahikeng in the North West province has opened up about a huge entrepreneurial milestone.

Charlotte Nthabiseng Mokgothu in the North West opened her hair salon in a shack. Image: Supplied.

The 27-year-old posted about officially opening her own business premises after being a hair stylist since 2018.

North West woman has nail salon in shack

Charlotte Nthabiseng Mokgothu opens up to Briefly News about what the accomplishment means to her, especially after she had been working in salons for many years, honing her skills.

The young woman has always loved the hairdressing craft and took her passion further by starting a business:

“I realised that hairdressing was something that I was good at and had a passion for and that my opportunities of going to school to further my studies were dying. Therefore, I decided to open my business.”

The businesswoman, whose enterprise is called ‘Hair by Charlotte’ explains that she specialises in braiding, relaxing, and hair braiding.

North West hair stylist shares business struggles

Charlotte notes that loadshedding is one of her greatest struggles, as well as clients arriving late sometimes:

“Additionally, I also lack some equipment as they are costly. But with time, I believe I will get there. As they say, the Lord will provide.”

However, despite the obstacles, she is dead set on achieving greatness:

“I would like to see my business grow so that I can be able to open multiple branches, and hire the youth of South Africa to pass on the skills that I have to others.”

