A dedicated lawyer in the Limpopo province is excited about the various milestones she’s reached with her career

Not only is the 27-year-old an attorney, but she’s also a notary, and recently became a conveyancer

Briefly News caught up with Dimakatso Patience Mabilu, who shared what her future plans are

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A gorgeous, hard-working lawyer from Polokwane in Limpopo is celebrating all her amazing achievements within the legal fraternity.

Dimakatso Patience Mabilu is from Limpopo. She thrives as a lawyer. Image: Dimakatso Patience Mabilu/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Dimakatso Patience Mabilu recently posted on LinkedIn about becoming a conveyancer, after her admission as an attorney in 2020 and becoming a notary in 2021. Her post received a ton of compliments and positive reactions online.

Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor caught up with the 27-year-old, who shared her aspirations.

The Limpopo woman is a successful lawyer

Dimakatso describes the achievement as a dream come true and opens up about when her love of law began:

PAY ATTENTION:

“I have always wanted to take on the legal fraternity. I didn't even have a second option. As a child, I was very inquisitive, and adults used to feel interrogated and would respond with, ‘I am not in court, I won't be able to answer you’. Then I started to like the research more about law and decided to make it my career as it is applicable everywhere.”

The young legal eagle notes that reaching the level of success she currently has was no easy feat:

“I found notary and conveyancing to be challenging as I had to juggle both work and studies at the same time.”

Law graduate shares dreams for the future

Dimakatso is highly goal-driven and would love to reach even higher levels of success within the field:

“My career aspiration is to become a chartered company secretary. I intend to write the board exams and want to become an expert in notary and conveyancing.

"To achieve that, I aim to take part in professional development courses, seminars, and read recent case laws and statutes.”

Eastern Cape lawyer who is a mom of 1 shares journey as she balances being mother and budding attorney

In a related story by Briefly News, a young qualified lawyer from the Eastern Cape currently residing in Johannesburg is grinding hard to give her three-year-old daughter the best life possible.

Elizabeth Mikateko Moshoana overcame many obstacles to reach her goals, raising two beautiful kids along the way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News