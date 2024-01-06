One female farmer in the Eastern Cape province has explained why she loves the field so ardently

The 26-year-old is a makeup artist as well and hustles hard with both of her endeavours

Talking to Briefly News, Kamvelihle Mpayipeli reflected on what her dreams for the future are

A young woman in the Keiskammahoek, Eastern Cape is enjoying her various business endeavours, which include running a chicken farm.

Kamvelihle Mpayipeli is a farmer in the Eastern Cape. Image: Kamvelihle Mpayipeli/Supplied.

Kamvelihle Mpayipeli shared her story on the Agriculture and Young Facebook page and advised young people to start with what they have.

Eastern Cape farmer dreams big

The 26-year-old tells Briefly News that she runs a poultry business called Silumko Poultry Farm which she started in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She notes that her love of farming stems from her inherent need to be a provider and to strive in the production sector:

“My love for farming comes from being a provider. Being a farmer gives me the satisfaction of producing an abundance of healthy food.”

Farmer has different talents

Determined Kamvelihle explains that she is a makeup artist and continues to work hard in that field as well.

In terms of farming, the entrepreneur wants to grow her business. She shares that she is helped with her enterprise:

“⁠I want to have a bigger poultry farm and have a chicken butchery. I want a poultry academy too.

“I have my nephew and my mom who are so helpful when I’m not around. I also have two ladies from my village who help me with plucking.”

Kamvelihle has seen the potential that lies with taking on a business and making it work to your advantage. We, at Briefly News cannot wait to see how much more she accomplishes in the future.

