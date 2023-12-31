It’s the last day of 2023 and many people are spending today reflecting on 2023 and both the turmoil and successes it brought

We have had the honour of featuring many strong female entrepreneurs this year, from nail technicians to construction workers, florists, and more

Briefly News reached out to three of the women who have been featured in 2023, who share how they will spend New Year’s Eve 2024

It is the very last day of 2023 and many people are reflecting on how they spent their year.

Rabelani Ratshili (Right), Vinolia Malema (Centre), and Violet Maluleka (Left) are three businesswomen who thrived in 2023. Image: Supplied.

The Briefly News Women Empowerment Editor has been privileged to connect with and feature so many lovely, strong, and hard-working businesswomen in 2023.

We reach out to just three of these ladies to ask how they will spend the final day of the year.

3 Entrepreneurs enjoy last day of 2023

Violet Maluleka is a hard-working mother of four who has a florist and gifting business in Hammanskraal. The sweet lady notes that she will have a relaxed day without much hoopla for 2024:

“I will have a very chilled day. I am not even sure I will go out. My life is quite boring.”

Meanwhile, Vinolia Malema who is also from Hammanskraal and runs a successful nail and beauty business explains that she will take a more spiritual approach to end 2023:

“I'll be at church, thanking God for the mercy and love that He always shows me.”

Businesswoman will work on NYE

Rabelani Ratshili, who runs a construction enterprise in Limpopo shares that she has spent most of the festive season working and today will be no different:

“I will be spending New Year’s Eve on the site. I am already on my way to work. Next week Thursday is my birthday. I might just take the day off to celebrate with my team.”

