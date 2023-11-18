A 39-year-old mother of four in Hammanskraal is working hard to put food on the table and support her children

The lovely lady has a florist and gift business and provides jobs to two people with her enterprise

Talking to Briefly News, Violet Maluleka reflects on where her love of flowers started and opens up about her exciting ambitions

One mom in Hammanskraal is working hard to put food on the table for her four children, two of whom are university students, with the others primary school learners.

Violet Maluleka is a mother and a florist in Hammanskraal. Image: Violet Maluleka/Supplied.

The businesswoman is a florist and runs a gifting business called Nhlamolo Florist and Décor.

Talking to Briefly News, Violet Maluleka says that while she established her enterprise in 2015, her love of flowers started in 2007:

“After I completed matric, I could not further my studies. I then started working at a fruit and vegetable business, which also marketed flowers. That's where my journey with flowers started.”

Hammanskraal mom loves flowers

The 39-year-old employs two people with her business and expresses how much she enjoys her craft:

“Being a florist is therapeutic and you get to share memorable moments with the clients you work with, whether they are sad or happy.”

Violet sells flowers and gifts and has an interesting dream that would involve growing her business exponentially and potentially providing jobs for more people.

Lady who is florist dreams big

The entrepreneur has high hopes for her enterprise, that involves producing flowers on land she owns:

“My future ambition is to have my own farm where I will be producing flowers and supplying them to clients and big companies.”

