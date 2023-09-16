A lady in Hammanskraal in the North West province who is a florist has opened up about the many obstacles she faces with her business

The young woman drastically switched careers and went from being an electrical technician to starting her floral gifting enterprise

Talking to Briefly News, Relebogile Palesa Phalane also opened up about how she started her business

Relebogile Palesa Phalane in Hammanskraal is doing the most to make sure that her business is as successful as it can be.

Relebogile Palesa Phalane in the North West is a hard-working florist. Image: Supplied.

The florist creates beautiful custom-made gifts for clients and previously told Briefly News that she started her business, called Palesa Blossomed, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, in a follow-up interview, the former electrical technician opens up about the challenges she faces with her enterprise.

The Hammanskraal entrepreneur says expense is one issue

Relebogile, who has a great love of beautiful flowers, notes that she often struggles with storage logistics:

“I don’t have a storage unit for my flowers, like a cool room and flowers are expensive during winter.”

The 32-year-old further explains that obtaining funders for her business has been a struggle:

“I don’t have any partners nor sponsors for my business as yet.”

The florist in the North West is truly innovative

The businesswoman is a true example of innovation and ingenuity, and laments on starting her business with items she had available to her, before branching into floral arrangements:

“I started my business with the wine I had in the house and chocolates.”

Relebogile is truly inspiring and dreams of growing her business while continuing to put smiles on many faces as she does so.

