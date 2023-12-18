A woman from Tembisa fulfilled her dream by transforming her mother's garage into a chic salon

The TikTok video shows the emotional, and financial investment and labour behind the new salon

The woman expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she received from her loved ones in turning her vision into a reality

A Mzansi woman opened a gorgeous salon in Tembisa. Image: @theo_damari

Source: TikTok

A young woman took to TikTok to share the incredible journey of converting her mother's garage into a stylish salon.

Woman builds township salon

She @theo_damari gushed about realising a dream she first spoke of on her birthday in 2019.

The TikTok video captures the step-by-step process. From budgeting and buying building materials to the emotional moment of revealing the finished beauty lounge, named @avhy.beauty.lounge.

Businesswoman shows gratitude

The boss lady filled with excitement, detailed the four-year journey. She mentioned the challenges that came with the transformation.

"This has been a fulfilling yet overwhelming journey. It was emotionally and financially taxing but I had all the support I could ever need; courtesy of my bae, my mom, my sister and my bestie it was all worth it. This is the first of many."

Watch the video below:

Salon owner inspires SA peeps

The inspirational video gained traction and praise from Mzansi people. Budding entrepreneurs are also inspired to grind harder in making their dreams come true.

@buhle_hadebe3 suggested:

"Install security and alarms sisi please safety. Congratulations."

@tweenseems posted:

"Beautiful space. Let mom pray inside the salon and may prayer be your daily bread. Congratulations dear."

@lombuso said:

"Congratulations princess.❤️ May your business thrive in all seasons. May it be guarded by God."

@bluesbrothers commented:

"Congratulations girl and I pray God helps your business grow to a point where you’ll need to open more branches.❤️"

@nelisiwemakhanya7 stated:

"Cute is such an understatement!"

@21tebza wrote:

"Congratulations, I would love to come over for support who knows maybe I will be your loyal client."

@lwandlethu added:

"Congratulations sis. Hope God continues to bless you."

@user2678702653288 said:

"I'm inspired."

