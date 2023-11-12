A young woman in Limpopo with a construction business is vying for votes to win a prestigious award

Rabelani Ratshili employs over 30 people with her enterprise and was inspired by her father to become a builder

The entrepreneur tells Briefly News what the nomination means to her and reflects on her continued commitment to excellence

A strong woman in construction in Limpopo has been nominated in the prestigious 'She Millionaire Africa Business Awards', under the category, ‘Women in Construction’.

Rabelani Ratshili is a woman in construction who was nominated for an award. Image: Rabelani Ratshili.

Briefly News has been following Rabelani Ratshili’s journey for a while, with the young lady having started her business after being inspired by her father, Johannes Ratshili, who is a carpenter.

Woman in construction vies for votes

The young lady not only employs more than 30 people, but she also takes her social responsibility seriously and has been donating sanitary pads to local schools in need.

Talking to Briefly News about what the nomination means to her, Rabelani explained that she was extremely humbled by the recognition:

“I found out later that I had been nominated. I wasn’t initially aware. I am so excited. I believe that God still cares about me.”

The She Millionaire Africa Business Awards is purposed at honouring women in business who aim for excellence and work hard in their respective enterprises.

Limpopo businesswoman works hard

Rabelani notes that it is important to celebrate the hard work of businesswomen who are committed to their crafts.

Opening up about the voting procedure, she said:

“People should SMS 47439. The reference code is VOTENOW82, and each SMS costs R3 each. Please vote for me! Voting closes by 13 November 2023."

It’s wonderful to see women in business being lauded and given their due penance.

