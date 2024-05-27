A divorced woman shared on social media how she physically changed after splitting from her partner

The woman first shared a few pictures of what she looked like while married and then shared glow-up selfies

People on the internet took to the woman's comment section to give her an extra boost of confidence

A woman shared a few pictures of her post-divorce glow-up transformation. Images: @zeebosh

A woman took to TikTok to share with social media users how she changed after her divorce.

The woman, who uses the handle @zeebosh on the popular video-sharing platform, first posted a few selfies of what she looked like when she was married. After sharing seven pictures, the lady showed internet users selfies and other snaps of herself she took after she got divorced or, as it read, pictures she took after finally choosing herself again.

@zeebosh captioned her confidence-filled post:

"Love yourself enough to know when you are not loved."

Watch the video of the woman's glow-up below:

Internet users love woman's glow-up

People in the woman's comment section showed her love and compliment her.

Noting @zeebosh's choice of clothes, @royalty7979 said:

"Even your fashion sense got better."

@2hundredsixty5 told the woman:

"Love the glow. You look amazing!"

After @nthabiseng_ifeatu shared that "self-love is everything," the woman responded:

"It's the only 'everything' that matters."

@dorothydotty1 shared in the comment section:

"I didn't even take pictures when I was married. I didn't like anything about myself."

@zeebosh replied to the TikTokker:

"I honestly thought I was okay and normal until I did a little comparison now."

Woman and friends share glow-up transformation pictures

Briefly News previously reported about a woman who shared a captivating TikTok video of her and her friends taking part in the challenge that showcases their incredible transformations over the years.

The TikTok video posted by user @sinikiwe_ngcukana featured a series of side-by-side images comparing the group's 'then' and 'now' appearances. The remarkable glow-up in each frame left viewers in awe. The friends have blossomed, revealing a stunning style, confidence and overall appearance evolution.

