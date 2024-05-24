A lady took to social media to showcase a fashion tip on how ladies could hide their bellies, and people were impressed

In the TikTok footage, she unveiled the item, and the clip went viral online, gathering many views, likes and comments

The online community reacted to the stunner's video as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A video of a woman showcasing how to hide your belly fat amazed many people in Mzansi, and the clip went viral online.

A lady shared a fashion hack to hide belly fat in a TikTok video. Image: @mcmazwi

Woman shows off fashion tips to hide belly

One babe dished out an impressive plug that had ladies going wild on the internet. TikTok user @mcmazwi shared a clip on the video platform where she can be seen trying on various outfits and showing how they look while having a weight belt on and without it, and people were impressed by the fashion hack.

The video was well received by netizens and became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 199K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Mzansi loves the woman's hook-up

Online users enjoyed watching the lady's clip and were amazed by her fashion tips. They flocked to her comments section to express their thoughts.

Mammellomafu said:

"I definitely agree on the high waist jeans."

Kgals asked:

"Where did u buy the black belt?"

To which the woman said:

"Also Shein and Temu."

Tuyeni suggested:

"Also, wear Shapewear under clothes. It’s helps a lot."

Babeswamaproperty expressed:

"Wow, wanted to follow you again."

Pamela | Fashion&Beauty simply said:

"Love these."

User888 was thankful:

"You're so creative, thank you for sharing these ideas."

Woman's viral TikTok video reveals top ingredients for belly fat reduction

Briefly News previously reported that a woman shared her belly fat ingredients in a TikTok video that was making rounds on social media, and people thanked the lady for her tips.

The footage shared by @sinah_thobile has received over 255K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. The lady showed off all the ingredients she uses to reduce belly fat.

