A mother shared an emotional video on TikTok of her daughter having a birthday party with no guests

The young lady covered her face in sadness after her friends failed to show up for the bash

The woman's daughter received support from social media users who extended invitations to their parties

A woman's daughter got emotional when her friends didn't show up for her birthday party. Images: @sizamabaso2

A mother shared a heartbreaking tale about her daughter throwing a party only for her guests not to show up.

Siza Mabaso, who uses the handle @sizamabaso2 on TikTok, took to the popular app and posted a short clip of what transpired on her daughter's special day. The video starts with the woman showing her 14-year-old daughter and others waiting for the guests to arrive.

The clip then cuts to the young lady lying on a bed and covering her face, seemingly emotional at the disappointing outcome. The mother captioned her post:

"She invited her friends to her birthday party, and they decided not to come. Yoh, she cried. I was so hurt seeing my child like that, dancing and trying to cheer herself up."

Watch the heartbreaking video below:

Netizens support mother and daughter

Siza's video reached over 230,000 views and tugged at the heartstrings of many. People flooded the mother's comment section with messages of support.

@itts.pokie.xx asked Siza:

"Can I be friends with her? I’d definitely show up."

@lorrainebirukai said of the situation:

"It was a blessing in disguise. You don't deserve such friends, you deserve better."

@phemelopam shared that they knew what the girl was going through:

"I'm turning 30 this year. I would never do a birthday party. I was disappointed when I was young."

@thabomolefe618 made a suggestion:

"Do it again and invite family."

Siza replied to the message:

"Everything came through at the end. She enjoyed it."

It seems everything worked out after all, as Siza returned to TikTok to share that she devised a plan to save the day.

Watch the video of Siza's plan of action below:

