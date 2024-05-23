A woman took to social media to showcase how she relaxed her daughter's hair, and the clip went viral online

A video of a woman relaxing her child's hair has gone viral online, and people loved the mother-and-daughter duo.

A lady shared a video of her relaxing her daughter's hair, and Mzansi loved it. Image: @thandekatamiatlou

Woman relaxes daughter's hair

The footage shared by @thandekatamiatlou shows a cute little girl sitting on what appears to be a bed as her mother relaxes her hair. The mom then unveils the product she used on her daughter's hair: Just for Kids Relaxer.

@thandekatamiatlou's child impressed people online with her well-behaved manners. The clip became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over one million views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the video platform.

Take a look at the footage of the lady relaxing her daughter's hair below:

People love the woman's clip

Social media users took to the comments section to gush over the adorable duo while others expressed their thoughts.

Mpume_magatsheni said:

"She so well behaved and patient owami engakhala kudume izwe lonke."

Penelope(LX) added:

"She's so cute, and her hair is healthy."

Vutomi shared:

"Mine is two years and she doesn't like it when I touch her hair ku bi."

tshepisomphela95 expressed:

"I love the fact that it’s not relaxed, still has an afro texture to it, which means it’s not too harsh."

Mother finds creative way to get daughter to wake up for school

Briefly News previously reported a toddler mom found an impressive way to wake her daughter up for school.

The mother gave her daughter a good shoutout that had netizens gasping at how hilarious it was. Little ones can be stubborn, but when it's time to wake up and go to school, they reach new levels. One mother’s lightbulb went on and never turned off.

