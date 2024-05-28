One lady was in tears as she took to social media to share her experiences of working as a general assistant

A young lady broke down in tears as she shared her experiences working as a retail general assistant.

Source: TikTok

Woman working as a general assistant in retail breaks down in tears

The footage shared by @sphumi_sishie on the video platform has gathered over 625K views, thousands of likes and many comments within two days of its publication. The young lady stunner revealed in her TikTok caption that she works as a general assistant in retail, which has been a "nightmare" for her.

@sphumi_sishie said she used to weigh about 55 kg, but now she is at 38 kg in just one month. Her video touched people, and it grabbed the attention of many, sparking a massive debate among Mzansi netizens.

Watch the video.

Online users sympathise with the woman

Netizens reacted to the lady clip, and many shared her sentiments. Some took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others rallied around her.

SomandlaMsondisi said:

"Managers can abuse me, but I am not quitting my job because of him or her."

Monde Mhlanzi shared:

"Was admitted for a month at the hospital until I decided to draft my resignation letter."

Pulanemally added:

"I worked at a retail store for six months, and I will never go back; it was hell. The manager and customers, some people are pure evil."

Shettyprince felt the woman's pain

"I can relate very well, trust me; I lost myself for so long without realising it. It’s going to be okay."

Young woman quits her job to choose herself, SA applauds

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady shared her emotional journey of quitting her job, and people were touched by her story.

A young lady melted hearts in Mzansi with her story. The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @honeyvundisa2 opened up about leaving her workplace. The stunner revealed in her video that she had resigned with no plan but had to choose for herself instead.

Source: Briefly News