Siphosethu Dwashu from South Africa sparked a debate online after sharing TikTok videos about using a relaxer on her human hair wigs

The wigs were initially dry and brittle, but after using the relaxer, they appeared shinier and healthier

Viewers' reactions were mixed, with some finding the idea risky and others intrigued and wanting to try it themselves

A woman had Mzansi divided after deciding to relax her wigs. Image: @sethucarbonado

Source: TikTok

A South African woman took the bold decision to use hair relaxer on her human hair wigs.

Siphosethu Carbonado Dwashu, from East London, posted a TikTok video showing all her wigs laid on her bed before she modelled them on her head. She showed their dry and brittle state before using a relaxer.

Siphosethu posted a second video showing the before and after of the wigs.

She showed the results of relaxing the hairpieces, and they looked surprisingly shiny and healthier, proving that her experiment was worth the risk.

"Here are the results guys. Yhooo the way you guys are coming at me," an amused Siphosethu said in her caption.

Watch the videos below:

Mzansi amused by woman's wig experiment

The videos sparked humour and banter from netizens nervous about how the wigs would turn out.

Others were intrigued and even inspired to try the relaxing hack for themselves.

Asezile Ncumisa Maga asked:

"Uthi ungenwe yini nje? (What got into you?)."

Knowkwah❤️ We-Empire replied:

" Yabonake manje mtase I wanna do leyonto smakade (Now I want to do it too lord)."

Khanyo Ngwenya responded:

"Don’t do it I’ve tried it on my curly hair it was destroyed and I had to throw it away."

MaKhanyile commented:

"Waze wangstressa I need to see the results bakithi ."

Koketso Jacobeth replied:

"I will wait here coz if it works I wanna try it."

I am Ayolah said:

"Andizi noba ndi -trust the process or kubizwe uMaDimphoo once (I don't know whether to trust the process or just call MaDimpho once)."

Nompumelelo Zisongo commented:

" Uphethwe ukuganga lapho (You just feel like being mischievous)."

Source: Briefly News