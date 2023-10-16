TikTokker @kayleecarow went viral for her video showing a stiff long wig she purchased for R3 550, which was so tangled that she struggled to comb it

Some netizens poked fun at her, while others shared their own experiences of receiving poor-quality hair from the same hair stockist

The video highlights the importance of doing research before purchasing wigs, especially expensive ones

Some hair vendors and companies will have you crying real tears.

A woman took to TikTok to show her poor quality R3.5K wig. Image: @kayleecarow/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shows her poor quality R3.5K wig

This was the case for TikTokker @kayleecarow, who posted a now-viral video showing her stiff long wig thatshe purchased for a hefty R3 550.

In the clip, she is seen attempting to comb the course hair, which appears to be a real struggle as she forces the comb down the long and hardened wig.

Yoh, talk about R3K going down the drain.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to the video

Although some netizens responded with banter, others shared how they, too, had experienced receiving poor-quality hair from the same hair stockist mentioned in the video.

Mandisa M wrote:

"Yoh, I will never heal from what Azande did to me."

NoluthandoNgcamu commented:

"Once yathi 'fashion glam' nje uzonya."

NonkaMthethwa said:

"Lapho umngan wam uyi order(ile) uyilindile."

Nwachukwu Rosemary responded:

"Please show us what you wanted."

onje rosèwrote:

"Guys, anishoni kahle kahle where to buy good hair ngoba mina ngiyesaba manje bhoza yami."

Magosokazi ️‍ said:

"Lalela wesisi... Angifuni nokukhuluma... Ngyamubonga!"

Philile CELe commented:

"At least I’m not the only one. Sikhala sibaningi muyikama iyaphuma… inywele zigcwala ikama ngyazisola kuthi ngangenzani."

Woman rocks odd puff-pixie-cut wig in taxi

In another story, Briefly News reported that we are used to seeing people with conventional hairstyles, so it can be jarring and attention-grabbing when someone has an unconventional hairstyle.

One woman certainly had people talking after a video of her rocking an odd-looking wig went viral on TikTok.

The footage shows the woman from the back, sitting in a taxi, wearing a wig that appears to be a puff of curls at the top and a short pixie cut style at the bottom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News