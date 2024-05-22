A South African woman named Zukiswa Hlathini went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself removing her false eyelashes and nails

Zukiswa recently graduated but works as a waitress, and her job policy didn't allow such beauty treatments

Many people sympathized with Zukiswa, sharing their own experiences of having to give up beauty routines for work

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman was forced to remove her nails and lashes short after graduation. Image: @zukiswa_hlathini

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman went viral on TikTok after showing herself removing her lashes and nails shortly after her graduation.

Woman removes her graduation glam

Zukiswa Hlathini (@zukiswa_hlathini) shared the process of her removing her nails and lash extensions as she couldn't return to her waitressing job with them due to the work policy.

"Guys, azikagqibi neveki (Guys, I haven't even had them for a week)," the poor woman cried.

According to the City of Jefferson Division of Environmental Health Services, employees in the food and hospitality industry must trim, file, and maintain their fingernails so the edges and surfaces are clean and not rough. Unless wearing intact gloves in good repair, a food employee may not wear fingernail polish or artificial nails when working with exposed food.

Mzansi feels woman's pain

Many netizens could relate to the woman's pain and shared their own experiences of having to sacrifice their beauty treatments for their jobs.

NailedbyLebo replied:

"I was working emugg n bean for almost 4 years abafuni kwa foundation sana Wafaka uyahlala nelawyer enkantolo ."

Phumla Mpunzana replied:

"Lapho head office ayidlali."

Lesedi_ commented:

"I work at Wimpy n trust me mele nje ube yiplain yoghurt."

•Enhle♡ replied:

"I cook ko Hospital, ask me when last did I do nails and lashes sana."

Refilwe wrote:

"Ahhh Mara you guys know how the hospitality industry works moes?!"

Amahle said:

"I get the nails but what’s the reasoning behind the lashes ."

Phumla Mpunzana replied:

"Ziyakhala."

Sthombe responded:

"Angizihluphi nje ngalezinto ngoba kuyafana. Sengamukele ukuba umjita."

Woman gets nails done for graduation and shows what she wanted vs what she got

In another story, Briefly News reported that this lady wanted a gorgeous set of nails for her graduation ceremony. People were in stitches as they saw how the woman got a bad deal.

After the nail salon visit, the video of her hands got over 70 000 likes. Peeps commented, and many were brutally honest.

This TikTokker, @zeigh_happy, shared how badly her nail tech messed up. The stunner wanted long acrylics with crisp shaping, but she got a bulky version of the nails instead.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News