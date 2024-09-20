Viral Video of Deadpool Sitting at the Back of a Bakkie in Durban Leaves SA Amused
- A clip of a South African Deadpool went viral on social media, amusing many people on the internet
- The footage captured the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the video as they flooded the comments section with humour, while others laughed it off
An American Marvel superhero, Deadpool video has amused many people in South Africa after it was spotted on the streets of Mzansi.
Deadpool in Durban amuses SA
TikTok user @i_m_eli posted a video showcasing a person dressed as the Marvel comic character chilling at the back of a bakkie while the driver drove through one of the streets in the KwaZulu-Natal province.
@i_m_eli's clip entertained South Africans on the video-sharing app and went on to become a hit on the platform. The footage grabbed many's attention, garnering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the funny video below:
Mzansi is amused by the video
The online community enjoyed watching the clip as they rushed to the comments section with jokes and laughter.
Sekiya Tshwenyane said:
"That's so Deadpool."
Hopewell23 wrote:
"What is Deadpool doing in Free State."
Q__mazibuko commented:
"Deadpool in SA before GTA VI is crazy."
Xolani Sibeko replied:
"So Deadpool is From Free State kapo ke DeadRiver this one."
Mbalisibiya150 shared:
"Kanti what’s happening in South Africa?"
Deadpool on the back of a bakkie, video
Source: Briefly News
