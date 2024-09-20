A clip of a South African Deadpool went viral on social media, amusing many people on the internet

The footage captured the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the video as they flooded the comments section with humour, while others laughed it off

An American Marvel superhero, Deadpool video has amused many people in South Africa after it was spotted on the streets of Mzansi.

A video of Deadpool at the back of a bakkie in KZN amused South Africans. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and @i_m_eli/TikTok

Source: UGC

Deadpool in Durban amuses SA

TikTok user @i_m_eli posted a video showcasing a person dressed as the Marvel comic character chilling at the back of a bakkie while the driver drove through one of the streets in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

@i_m_eli's clip entertained South Africans on the video-sharing app and went on to become a hit on the platform. The footage grabbed many's attention, garnering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi is amused by the video

The online community enjoyed watching the clip as they rushed to the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Sekiya Tshwenyane said:

"That's so Deadpool."

Hopewell23 wrote:

"What is Deadpool doing in Free State."

Q__mazibuko commented:

"Deadpool in SA before GTA VI is crazy."

Xolani Sibeko replied:

"So Deadpool is From Free State kapo ke DeadRiver this one."

Mbalisibiya150 shared:

"Kanti what’s happening in South Africa?"

Deadpool on the back of a bakkie, video

Video of South African Deadpool has peeps feeling the beat of his dance moves

Briefly News previously reported that a South African version of the American Marvel superhero Deadpool has made quite an impression among local cyber citizens with his killer dance moves.

A video was shared on TikTok by user @deadpool_south_africa and shows the Marvel Comics character walking on a road before he starts busting a funny dance routine for the camera. Deadpool is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News