Video of South African Deadpool Has Peeps Feeling the Beat With His Dance Moves: “You Are Going to Be Famous”
- Entertaining videos of a South African Deadpool have been doing the rounds on the social media streets
- A recent video was shared by @deadpool_south_africa and shows the comic superhero busting into a funny dance routine
- Judging by the comments, many Mzansi netizens find the fictional character’s vibe and moves quite amusing
A South African version of the American Marvel superhero Deadpool has made quite an impression among local cyber citizens with his killer dance moves.
A video was shared on TikTok by user @deadpool_south_africa and shows the Marvel Comics character walking on a road before he starts busting a funny dance routine for the camera.
Deadpool is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Winston Wilson, is a disfigured mercenary with the superhuman ability of regeneration and physical prowess.
The character is known as the "Merc with a Mouth" because he tends to talk and joke constantly, including breaking the fourth wall for humorous effect and running gags.
Mzansi peeps responded to the funny video with humour and banter. Check out the video and some of the comments below:
MrsPsycho.xo reacted:
“You are going to be famous very soon, I can feel it.”
lil' miss. replied:
“Love the shoes.”
Zaydyjoon commented:
“How many times did I watch this? Yes.”
Zamajobe Sithole said:
“My kind of people ❤️”
VeganPea reacted:
“Love this.”
WJ Lummis wrote:
“But a real Deadpool has a Wolverine, show is your Wolverine.”
In another story, Briefly News reported that a birthday only happens once a year and one loving father took to social media to share a heartwarming video of him surprising his son as his favourite superhero on the special day.
@ChuckRare posted the cute clip on Twitter which he captioned:
“My son wanted to meet spider man for his birthday so I hopped my thick ass in a spider suit and surprised him.”
In the video, the father can be seen sporting Spiderman gear as he poses for a picture with the little man in class. The superhero then heads for the door and does a funny-looking summersault as he leaves the room. The excitement on the children's faces was absolutely priceless!
