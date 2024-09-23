A hun left the online community in awe after sharing a stunning video of the back of her home filled with thick snow

The view looked like a scene taken out of a movie, with snow filling the whole area, including the trees and the porch

Social media users took to the comment section to compliment the lady's home, while some could not believe that the video was taken in Mzansi

Mzansi babe shared a video of her stunning home filled with thick snow. Image @dudu_cibane

The fantastic view with gorgeous aesthetics resulted from the heavy snow that hit the KwaZulu-Natal region, leaving many motorists stuck on the road and causing a fatal incident.

The lady shared the video on her TikTok page under the user name @dudu_cibane, which reached 58K views, over 7K likes, and many comments.

A snowy Spring it is for the KwaZulu Natal region

The video shows trees, outdoor chairs, tables, and the whole foyer covered in thick snow before it shows a glimpse inside the stunning home.

SA peeps love the lady's home

After watching the video, social media users took to the comment section to compliment the lady's gorgeous home, while some joked that she should decorate the place with Christmas lights and enjoy it early.

User @thandicaroline wished:

"Where u really long to be with the love of my life 😭😭 throwing each other with snowballs, hot choco and a fireplace 😭😫."

User @hasinakassim added:

"Sooooo beautiful, you'll are so lucky to have experienced this I hope to experience this someday🥰."

User @nonnee523 was stunned:

"The things we usually see in the movies, beautiful👌 ."

User @sikhulile_tshutshani shared concerns:

"Am I the only one who finds this very strange. Snow in spring? I’m scared😩."

User @tea7475 wasn't impressed:

"What’s with South Africans, man? This is because of global warming, this is NOT a good sign at all but people are trying to be cute with it. We are so screwed."

Mzansi guys enjoying a cold beverage with the snowman

In another Briefly News article, a video of guys not wearing anything on top and enjoying a cold beer with the snowman left the online community in stitches.

The viral video also got social media users worried about the effects of global warming while others shared concerns about the guy's guys with no shirt health.

