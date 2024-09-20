A content creator guy from Kenya shared a viral video that got many women wishing to know him better on the TikTok platform

The video was shot close to a taxi rank in the busy streets of Jozi, getting the online community wishing to visit the place to see him

Many social media users mistook the guy for Black Panther star Winston Duke, while others were convinced they had located their husband

A tall Kenyan man impressed many women after sharing street content on TikTok. Image: @saikwaa

A tall, dark, buff African man shared a video taken on a busy street in Jozi full of taxis, capturing the hearts of many local ladies.

After the video was shared on TikTok under the user handle @saikwaa, the video received 365K views, 31K likes and 1.7K comments from social media users impressed by his look.

Mzansi peeps thought they were seeing Winston Duke

In the video, the guy removes his moon bag from his waist and holds it in his hand as he poses for a video while people move up and down, passing him.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi women shower the man with compliments

After watching the video, social media users rushed to the comment section to flatter the guy while others tried to shoot their shots. Some mistook him for the American actor Winston Duke.

User @teep1 complimented:

"Definition of tall dark and handsome 🥰."

User @piccolina5291 asked:

"Excuse me Sir, excuse me... are you seeing anyone at the moment?"

User @_nelleaux shared:

"Another reminder that God is an artist. 😌❤️Thank you."

User @nomahlubi_mayisa tried her luck:

"Looks very much like the man I've been seeing in my dreams."

User @wanjikugathoni_ had a message for the lord:

"Dear God where are such men made..... direct me to one😭😂😂😂."

User @j.asmine06 mistaken the guy for the Black Panther actor:

"I had to do a double take because I thought you were Winston Duke😂."

