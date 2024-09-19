A content creator took a video of an old car that was driving in front of hers while in the Eastern Cape

The car kept on moving sideways, showing signs of a wheel alignment problem before it jerked and gave in

Social media users were entertained by the video, which was shared along with the comic sound of Velaphi''s comedy series

A lady shared a video of an old car driving near East London, leaving many people in awe. Image: @ayahoney47

A content creator had many people rushing to her comment feed after sharing an old car with no registration place, driving with two passengers in front of her.

The funny video was shared by the hun on her TikTok page under the user name @ayahoney47, and it reached 631K views, 35K likes, and 2.5K views.

Moving from point A to point B is proving to be difficult

In the video, the car moves slowly in front of the lady as she films it. The driver can be seen losing the car's control due to its lack of balance. The lady eventually overtakes as the old car starts showing signs of giving in.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps comment on the viral video

After watching the video, many people from Mdanstane, a township close to East London, came forward, saying they saw the unroadworthy car close to Fort Jackson. Others were amazed that the driver took it for a drive.

User @tumi_mogapi16 joked:

"When the relationship is over. but the family is involved, they are the ones keeping you too." together 🥺🥺🥺

User @dingos984 noted:

"I don't think wheel alignment will work here😂😂😂."

User @makgathopeter1 shared:

"Mostly driven by pensioners, we are going there as well."

User @mrss257 wasn't sure which direction the car was going:

"Overtaking this car it will be a problem for me cause woow, I'm not sure if it will go straight or what🤣."

User @gontse.mpshe6 felt amused:

"Velaphi's soundtrack makes it worse 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

