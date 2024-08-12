A woman on TikTok cried real tears after realising that Honda scammed her by selling her a faulty car

The lady sat in disbelief as she expressed her sorrows about driving a scrappy car that could fall apart any time

Mzansi advised the lady to take the car back and sue the company for selling her a written-off car that could possibly cause major harm

A woman on TikTok expressed her frustration with Honda after realising that they sold her a written-off car. She had purchased the vehicle in Westrand and could not shake the thought that she was playing.

A woman on TikTok broke down after realising that Honda scammed her. Image: @rambie_m

Source: TikTok

The lady, Rambie, sat and cried in her car after thinking about her heartbreaking realisation.

Woman heartbroken after Honda scammed her

Mzansi women have been on a winning streak where they secure their homes and cars. A woman who, too, wanted to achieve her goal of owning a vehicle cried real tears after realising that Honda had scammed her.

The car company allegedly sold Rambie a written-off car that could fall apart at any minute. The vehicle had no warranty, which should have been one of the non-negotiable red flags.

Rambie revealed that some car parts were missing:

“I am driving a cut and joined car. The worst part is that I am paying for this car every month.”

She captioned her clip:

“Honda Westrand did me dirty.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman driving unroadworthy vehicle

Social media users were amazed by Honda’s unethical ways and advised Rambie to cut the cord with the company:

@Collinz Zulu shared his story of being scammed:

"I had the same issue, the ombudsman did 60% of the work I had to get a lawyer. I know now you feel it’s painful but you will get through it, I promise."

@Siphiwe Pickat shared some advice:

"Take that car park it where u bought it, reverse all debit orders ,open a case against them."

@Something Pretty advised the lady:

"Stop paying, change banks, let them repossess. Your credit score will recover after a few years."

@Tripple B Fitness Family shared:

"My advice to women never go alone to go buy your car, have a man to come with. Ngoba sales man basazodlala ngani."

