“I Had to Get a Lawyer”: Woman in Tears After Honda Scams Her With Written-Off Car
- A woman on TikTok cried real tears after realising that Honda scammed her by selling her a faulty car
- The lady sat in disbelief as she expressed her sorrows about driving a scrappy car that could fall apart any time
- Mzansi advised the lady to take the car back and sue the company for selling her a written-off car that could possibly cause major harm
A woman on TikTok expressed her frustration with Honda after realising that they sold her a written-off car. She had purchased the vehicle in Westrand and could not shake the thought that she was playing.
The lady, Rambie, sat and cried in her car after thinking about her heartbreaking realisation.
Woman heartbroken after Honda scammed her
Mzansi women have been on a winning streak where they secure their homes and cars. A woman who, too, wanted to achieve her goal of owning a vehicle cried real tears after realising that Honda had scammed her.
The car company allegedly sold Rambie a written-off car that could fall apart at any minute. The vehicle had no warranty, which should have been one of the non-negotiable red flags.
Rambie revealed that some car parts were missing:
“I am driving a cut and joined car. The worst part is that I am paying for this car every month.”
She captioned her clip:
“Honda Westrand did me dirty.”
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to woman driving unroadworthy vehicle
Social media users were amazed by Honda’s unethical ways and advised Rambie to cut the cord with the company:
@Collinz Zulu shared his story of being scammed:
"I had the same issue, the ombudsman did 60% of the work I had to get a lawyer. I know now you feel it’s painful but you will get through it, I promise."
@Siphiwe Pickat shared some advice:
"Take that car park it where u bought it, reverse all debit orders ,open a case against them."
@Something Pretty advised the lady:
"Stop paying, change banks, let them repossess. Your credit score will recover after a few years."
@Tripple B Fitness Family shared:
"My advice to women never go alone to go buy your car, have a man to come with. Ngoba sales man basazodlala ngani."
