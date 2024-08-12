Global site navigation

“He Deeply Loves You”: Woman Crashes Bae’s Volkswagen on Her Way to Buy Bread
Family and Relationships

“He Deeply Loves You”: Woman Crashes Bae’s Volkswagen on Her Way to Buy Bread

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok shared the baffling story of crashing her boyfriend's car while on her way to buy bread
  • The lady amazed Mzansi when she shared that her man was not mad at her, but the insurance company 
  • Social media users had a lot to unpack and shared their thoughts in the comments 

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A lady from Pretoria borrowed her boyfriend's car to buy bread, but on her way, she got into an accident and crashed the Volkswagen. To her and Mzansi's surprise, the gent was only mad at the insurance company.

Mzansi amazed at how boyfriend handles car crash by girlfriend
Mzansi was amazed by how a boyfriend handled his bae crashing his car. Image: @nicandangel_za
Source: TikTok

The boyfriend was calm about his bae crashing his car but could not stand the car the insurance company gave him while his Volkswagen was in repairs.

Baddie borrows boyfriend's Volkswagen and crashes it

Read also

"Women never go alone to go buy your car, have a man": Lady breaks down after Honda sold her unroadworthy car

A man who owns a Volkswagen is placed on a pedestal by SA baddies. They instantly become cool as their social status increases.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

A man who drives a Volkswagen was kind enough to borrow his girlfriend's car to buy bread. On her way to the shop, the lady crashed and damaged the car.

She was nervous about returning home to her boyfriend, but to her surprise, the gent was chilled as he had insurance to back him. The one thing that got to him was decreased social status. The insurance company gave him a Kia Picanto to keep as they repaired his car.

The lady posted the footage on TikTok with the caption:

"I guess I really messed up, didn't I?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to calm boyfriend after bae crashes car

Read also

SA woman catches boyfriend and friend in bed, TikTok video drama captivates Mzansi

Social media users could not believe how laid back the boyfriend was about the unfortunate incident:

@東京 suggested:

"It looks like if he didn't have insurance, lomjolo would also be passed tense."

@laura.dlamini would not have been so calm:

"He's a green flag. Me, on the other hand, I would remind you every day from the time you open your eyes in the morning."

@Simba simply commented:

"He deeply loves you."

@RS_WRLD is not about forgiveness when it comes to cars:

"I would never, but love is something else."

Woman in tears after Honda scams her with written-off car

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok cried real tears after realising that Honda scammed her by selling her a faulty car. The lady sat in disbelief as she expressed her sorrows about driving a scrappy car that could fall apart any time.

Mzansi advised the lady to take the car back and sue the company for selling her a written-off car that could possibly cause major harm.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: