A woman on TikTok shared the baffling story of crashing her boyfriend's car while on her way to buy bread

The lady amazed Mzansi when she shared that her man was not mad at her, but the insurance company

Social media users had a lot to unpack and shared their thoughts in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A lady from Pretoria borrowed her boyfriend's car to buy bread, but on her way, she got into an accident and crashed the Volkswagen. To her and Mzansi's surprise, the gent was only mad at the insurance company.

Mzansi was amazed by how a boyfriend handled his bae crashing his car. Image: @nicandangel_za

Source: TikTok

The boyfriend was calm about his bae crashing his car but could not stand the car the insurance company gave him while his Volkswagen was in repairs.

Baddie borrows boyfriend's Volkswagen and crashes it

A man who owns a Volkswagen is placed on a pedestal by SA baddies. They instantly become cool as their social status increases.

A man who drives a Volkswagen was kind enough to borrow his girlfriend's car to buy bread. On her way to the shop, the lady crashed and damaged the car.

She was nervous about returning home to her boyfriend, but to her surprise, the gent was chilled as he had insurance to back him. The one thing that got to him was decreased social status. The insurance company gave him a Kia Picanto to keep as they repaired his car.

The lady posted the footage on TikTok with the caption:

"I guess I really messed up, didn't I?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to calm boyfriend after bae crashes car

Social media users could not believe how laid back the boyfriend was about the unfortunate incident:

@東京 suggested:

"It looks like if he didn't have insurance, lomjolo would also be passed tense."

@laura.dlamini would not have been so calm:

"He's a green flag. Me, on the other hand, I would remind you every day from the time you open your eyes in the morning."

@Simba simply commented:

"He deeply loves you."

@RS_WRLD is not about forgiveness when it comes to cars:

"I would never, but love is something else."

Woman in tears after Honda scams her with written-off car

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok cried real tears after realising that Honda scammed her by selling her a faulty car. The lady sat in disbelief as she expressed her sorrows about driving a scrappy car that could fall apart any time.

Mzansi advised the lady to take the car back and sue the company for selling her a written-off car that could possibly cause major harm.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News