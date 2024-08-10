A video of a woman involved in a minor collision has gone viral for the infamous "can't park there" line

An X user seeing the funny side to it, @KameronBennett, shared the clip of two cars in a wreck on a US road

Amused social media users came in from all directions to find their way to the tumultuous comments section

A woman had it for another motorist passing a viral comment, usually greeting people in an accident. Images: @KameronBennett/ screenshot

Source: Twitter

What might be funny to you might not be funny to me.

That was the morale of, wait for it, a funny clip of a woman hitting out at another motorist passing the infamous "you can't park there" comment.

Woman blows a gasket to viral comment

The snide remark often greets the unlucky souls on the receiving end of a fender-bender.

An amused X user, @KameronBennett, posted a video capturing these rapturous scenes with the caption:

"This joke never gets old."

The 13-second clip shows a man driving his car and slowing down as he approaches the intersection on a US road.

Watch the video here .

Two cars involved in a minor collision are seen blocking off the route, congesting the traffic.

A few seconds pass, and while holding his phone in one hand to record the action and operating his car with the other, he shouts out the infamous staple.

Contrary to the bemused reactions from some, his target — a woman appearing to be on a phone call with two others beside her — rains down expletives.

She is heard saying:

"OMG, shut the f*ck up! You stupid f*ck!

Her reaction — given her obvious distress — is all understandable under the circumstances.

Netizens take in scenes

Social media users seemed to agree as the material garnered over 13 million hits since it was published more than 24 hours ago.

It also racked up a staggering 149,000 views, 18000 bookmarks, 13000 likes and about 700 responses.

Briefly News dove in to net some interesting replies.

@Danthamanfowler wrote:

"I love people so much; the way that she reacted. For sure, [it] was not the first person to say that to them."

@thiscleofis replied:

"It wasn't funny until they reacted."

@TreydingStocks said:

"That's the yell of someone who has heard that same joke 50 times."

@realDan203 mentioned:

"That is the most Boston accent I've ever heard."

@PogDigital added:

"Legit, this joke makes me smile every time. I can only hope when I get in a wreck, someone yells it at me."

Viral video shows vehicle veered off into ocean

In a related story, Briefly News reported that strange becomes stranger, still, when the thing you are looking at and trying to make sense of appears to come straight out of a movie script.

Such was the case in a viral video shared online, which shows what appears to be a Hyundai Creta compact SUV caught in the surf.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News